Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Ella attacks Wendy as her birthday party descends into chaos

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 22), it’s Ella’s 30th birthday, but the night doesn’t go as planned and Ella ends up attacking Wendy.

Elsewhere, Will is concerned when Dawn says she is going to report Rose as a missing person – will the truth about her disappearance come out?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Ella throws Mandy’s cake on the ground (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ella flips on her birthday

Ella is staggered when Mandy offers her some beauty treatments as a birthday gift, accompanied by before and after photos.

However, Ella flips out when she sees the photos have been posted on social media. Liam watches from afar as Ella loses it and smashes the birthday cake from Mandy.

Liam manages to calm Ella down and he accompanies her to her surprise birthday party.

Later, Ella is touched by everyone’s support at the party and tries her best to relax and enjoy herself. She’s even more touched when Liam gifts her a star pendant.

But the mood changes when June’s nephew – Gary – arrives and interrupts their song.

A quietly aggressive Gary confronts a shaken Ella and hands her a photo of Joanne. Ella rushes out and Gary follows her, and watches as she falls to the ground.

Wendy arrives and ushers Ella away from Gary, who leaves full of grief and anger.

Wendy takes Ella to the surgery to calm down, but she is stunned when Ella flips and attacks her…

Will Wendy be OK?

Will is worried (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will fears the worst

Will is worried when Dawn says she is going to report missing Rose to the police.

He then begins to fear the worst that it’s over for him and Kim when he struggles to get hold of her.

