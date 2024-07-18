Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Ella returns and is hurt in an accident

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, July 18), Ella returns to the Dales and is later involved in an accident.

Ella left the village under a cloud last month after it was revealed she was a child killer, but she hasn’t stayed away for long.

How will Ella’s return go down with the locals in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale spoilers: Ella is back in the village

Previously, Ella pursued a relationship with Liam. After he discovered she’d killed her best friend in a jealous rage when she’d been 11, he was outraged that she could keep such a big secret from him and he forced her to leave the village.

However, Ella is back. She has been lurking and tonight Mandy soon realises there is an intruder – it’s Ella.

Ella seems fragile and claims she is simply back to collect the rest of her belongings.

As Ella heads off, Mandy doesn’t know what to do.

Not long after, Sam calls for an ambulance to report an accident on a country road involving Ella’s car. Will she be OK?

Rose’s plan goes wrong

After pressure from Ruby to hurry up and carry out their plan, Rose spikes Will’s drink. But just as he is about to drink it, Dawn and Kim return home.

As more drinks are poured, Rose loses track of which drink is spiked and she panics that her plan has gone wrong. Who will drink the spiked glass – and will Rose be caught out at last?

Vanessa has green eyes

Elsewhere, Vanessa becomes increasingly jealous of Rhona and Mandy’s blossoming friendship.

Recently there has been tension between Rhona and Mandy and Mandy made it clear that she found Rhona boring.

However, the pair enjoyed a night out on the town – thanks to meddling by Gail- and soon started to get along. Vanessa is getting annoyed at their closeness, but can she and Mandy find common ground so they can become a threesome?

