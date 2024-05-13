Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Ethan arrested for Nicky crash as Charles reports him to the police

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, May 13), Ethan confesses to Charles that he was the one driving the car when it crashed.

Charles then makes a costly decision as Ethan is arrested, reporting his own son to the police.

But, will Charles come to regret his betrayal of Ethan in Emmerdale spoilers?

The police turn up to arrest Ethan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan arrested

This evening in the Dales, Caleb and Ruby sit by Nicky’s bedside as they worry about their son following the accident.

Ruby ends up finding an unlikely friend in Moira as she opens up about her fear for Nicky’s life.

Meanwhile, Ethan’s family praise him for his new job but Charles becomes suspicious of his behaviour.

Both Ruby and Caleb are determined to find out who was driving the car when it crashed as Ethan admits to Charles that he was responsible.

In the church, Ethan begs his dad to give him an alibi but Charles feels torn. He later reports Ethan to the police as he’s carted off in a police car and arrested.

Ruby watches Ethan’s arrest play out and realises that he’s to blame as Charles regrets reporting his son to the police. Will Ethan go to prison?

Ella and Liam are smitten (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ella and Liam go on an unusual date

Things seem to be going well between Ella and Liam as they sit down for wine and a picnic… at the scrapyard!

But, are things heading in the right direction for the pair? Are they becoming more serious?

Amy has one last chance left in her (Credit: ITV)

Amy hears Pollard out

After finding out that Pollard conned Kerry out of the money for the necklace, Amy’s not on speaking terms with Eric.

However, tonight, Eric tries to gain redemption from Amy as she listens to what he has to say. She then gives him one last chance…

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!