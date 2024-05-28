Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Ethan fights for life as he collapses

In ITV Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Tuesday May 28), Ethan Anderson is left fighting for his life after a dramatic collapse.

Ethan has been more than a little bit in the wars recently. Not only was he hit by a car driven by Ruby Fox-Miligan, he was subsequently warned by her to ‘look both ways before crossing the street’.

That’s before figuring in Ethan’s day in court is rapidly approaching. But after Ethan’s left reeling in shock after overhearing Ruby and Rose Jackson talking, and a heart to heart with dad Charles, could things spin even more out of control for Ethan?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight

Having listened to a conversation he shouldn’t have heard, Ethan is resolved to make the most of his last few hours of freedom.

Turning to Charles, Ethan also confides in his father about his concerns for Dawn. Charles encourages him to have words with Dawn, and leave her a voicemail.

However, an unexpected twist leaves Charles distraught as he returns from the kitchen to continue the conversation.

And that’s because Ethan is laid out on the floor – and seemingly unresponsive.

Is Ethan leaving Emmerdale?

Ethan survived the hit and run, despite sustaining injuries attack. But has the impact had lasting implications for his health?

Back at Woodbine Cottage, Manpreet steps in to try and resuscitate Ethan. A terrified Charles seems resigned to the worst. But can Manpreet save his son? Or has Ruby managed to carry out her threat?

Elsewhere, Dawn is left concerned after hearing Ethan’s message for her. Did she receive it in time?

Ethan Anderson news

Ethan’s current storyline has received mixed responses from soap fans. A car crash being central to the plot has come in for ‘lacking originality’ complaints from some viewers who note it has included a third car accident screened on the soap in less than a year.

“Wow…. scraping the bottom of the barrel,” one fan moaned earlier this month.

Additionally, others have called on Ethan to be axed entirely following the smash which left Nicky in a coma.

“Ethan needs to be killed off next, what a cruel person he has become in the last few episodes,” it was posted on social media a couple of weeks ago.

So is lawyer character Ethan really entering his final act?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

