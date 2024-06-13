Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Fire horror as pregnant Belle is locked in at home

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, June 13) reveal that, as Tom King locks pregnant wife Belle in home alone, a fire suddenly breaks out. But, with Belle napping on the sofa as the fire starts, will she come round in time?

Elsewhere, Charles struggles to make sense of Ethan’s death. And, as she battles her own guilt, Ruby comes to a momentous decision. Will she reveal the truth about the hit and run?

Meanwhile, Vinny panics after growing close to Gabby.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

As Belle dozes on the sofa, danger breaks out in the kitchen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Pregnant Belle is in danger

Locked in at home alone, Belle puts some food to cook on the hob. Leaving it to simmer, she takes a nap on the sofa with Piper.

But, in the kitchen, a tea towel starts to singe. Will Belle come round before disaster strikes?

Grief-stricken Charles isn’t coping well (Credit: ITV)

Charles struggles with his grief

Standing over Ethan’s freshly-dug grave, Charles tries to make sense of the tragedy. Meanwhile, Caleb is horrified when Ruby tells him that she wants to turn herself in for the hit and run.

He tries to convince her to see sense, but Ruby is determined.

At Woodbine, Ruby fears the worst as Charles tells her that the coroner has established Ethan’s cause of death. Later, as the funeral gets underway, grief-stricken Charles struggles to lead the service.

Afterwards, Manpreet’s feelings are hurt when Charles drunkenly tells her to go away.

Charles bids farewell to his son (Credit: ITV)

Vinny gets flustered

At the Woolpack, Vinny gets flustered when Gabby admits that she knows he’s a virgin. When she offers to help, Vinny panics and calls things off between them.

An embarrassed Gabby swiftly exits. Vinny is left riddled with guilt.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!