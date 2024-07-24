Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Flashback episode reveals what really happened to Tom and Belle after Charity blood discovery

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 24), a special flashback episode airs in which viewers are taken back to the start of Tom and Belle’s holiday.

Viewers are given an insight into the events that led up to the Welsh cottage being trashed.

But, what explanation will be given for the blood on walls and the state the cottage was left in in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale: Charity and Cain’s discovery

Last night (Tuesday, July 23) in the Dales, Charity and Cain feared for Belle after hearing that she’d been missing her mental health appointments.

The pair then broke into Tom and Belle’s house and found the place covered with surveillance. They then realised that Belle hadn’t got her phone, before finding the address to the Welsh cottage in Tom’s budget book.

Rushing off to Wales, Charity and Cain turned up to find the place completely trashed. There was also blood on the walls.

With there being no sign of Belle, Cain then said that Tom was ‘a dead man’ for whatever he’d done to his sister.

Belle and Tom go on holiday (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Flashback episode reveals all

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale sees a flashback episode show the events of Tom and Belle’s holiday before Charity and Cain’s horrifying discovery.

At the start of the holiday, Belle and Tom are optimistic as they hope to have a good holiday. The married couple seem really ‘loved up.’

However, Belle starts to worry that she doesn’t have her phone. She wishes she’d not left it at home.

Tom then starts to manipulate Belle as she overhears him having a conversation about renting out the cottage for longer.

Things soon take a horrifying turn as the romantic holiday soon turns into a holiday from Hell. But, what happens next between the couple? Is Belle in huge danger?

