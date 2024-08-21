Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jai lies to mediator in a bid to win Laurel divorce war

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 21), Laurel and Jai have their first mediation session as their divorce proceedings get underway. Laurel is left devastated when Jai lies to the mediator about his finances, putting her future in jeopardy.

Elsewhere, Mandy finds out Ella’s 30th birthday is coming up, while romance continues to blossom between Gabby and Vinny.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Laurel and Jai’s first mediation session doesn’t go well (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jai and Laurel’s mediation meeting

Tensions rise even further between Jai and Laurel in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers. The former couple head to their first mediation session as their divorce proceedings begin.

Laurel is left horrified when Jai lies to the mediators and claims he’s sold both Holdgate and Tenants to pay off some debts. He insists he has nothing left to give Laurel in the divorce in a bid to jeopardise her plans to buy his shares of The Hide.

However, Jai later has doubts about whether he’s done the right thing by lying. Nevertheless, Caleb soon puts his mind at ease, insisting he owes Laurel nothing.

Will Jai stick with his lies?

Ella’s reveals her 30th birthday is coming up (Credit: ITV)

Mandy has a plan

Elsewhere in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers, Mandy appears to be planning something. During a catch-up meal at The Hide, she finds out it’s Ella’s 30th birthday tomorrow. Ella appears to have been trying to keep the milestone quiet in a bid to not make a fuss.

What is Mandy planning?

Also, Gabby and Vinny’s romance is continuing to heat up. The new couple have been inseparable over recent weeks, despite a few teething problems, and it looks like they’ve really fallen for one another.

Tonight, Gabby and Vinny grow even closer as they share a touching moment while pushing Thomas on the swings.

What’s next for Gabby and Vinny? And will their romance last?

