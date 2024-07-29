Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim meets up with Rose’s dealer as she begins revenge plot

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, July 29), Kim meets up with Rose’s dealer and demands answers over who really booked him last week.

Rose has been secretly working with Ruby to take revenge on Kim, and Rose’s latest plot saw her blame Kim for spiking Dawn’s drink.

Will Kim discover the revenge plan in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim gets closer to the truth

Kim drives to the outskirts to meet with the dealer who has been part of the conspiracy against her.

She wants to know who booked him as she is desperate to know who is pulling all the strings in this vendetta against her.

The dealer refuses to divulge the information she requires. However, she’s made aware that Rose isn’t the mastermind behind everything.

Will Kim discover who is causing her all the problems?

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Ella experiences stomach cramps

Pregnant Ella invites Mandy to join her for her scan, where she also intends to have a paternity test for Liam.

Ella has recently been away from the village after Liam demanded she leave following the revelation that she killed her best friend when they were both 11 years old.

However, she recently returned and revealed that she’s pregnant.

Tonight, she starts to have stomach cramps at work. Vanessa is worried about Ella and tells her she should get checked out.

She agrees, and lets former flame – and the baby’s father – Doctor Liam, check her over.

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jai is angry at Laurel

Jai is angry that Laurel wants to discuss solicitors on the anniversary of their wedding and his dad’s death.

Later, Laurel is at work and Jai starts making things difficult for her.

Tom gets Nicola on side

Tom talks to Nicola about his marriage split from Belle and makes out that Belle has been getting close to Vinny.

Nicola then offers Tom a place to stay, whilst Tom tells Belle that she can move back into their house as he’s already paid the rent.

Belle has no idea that Tom has managed to get his hands on a secret key as the locksmith changes the locks for her…

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

