Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Laurel collapses after struggling to breathe

Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 3) include Laurel facing a scary collapse as she struggles to breathe. Will Laurel be okay or could it be the end?

As Laurel’s fate could be sealed, also tonight Charles may find out the truth about Caleb and Ruby. Meanwhile, Cain confronts Josh.

Here’s what we can expect from Emmerdale‘s latest episode tonight.

Laurel’s collapse (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel’s fate

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal Laurel is reaching breaking point after having strong words with Jai. Laurel tries to convince Jai to be honest with Suni, but Jai refuses and storms off leaving Laurel angry.

Suddenly, Laurel then feels dizzy and collapses as she struggles to breathe. Unable to reach her phone, it’s looking bad for her. However, Gabby finds Laurel and calls an ambulance. She then calls Jai.

Jai is sitting down with Suni at The Hide to try to talk things through – and therefore confess the truth about Amit. After numerous phone calls, Jai snaps and answers. But his anger soon turns to horror as he is shocked to hear what’s happened to Laurel.

So what is wrong with Laurel? Will she recover? And will Jai ever confess the truth to Suni?

Charles and Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Will Charles discover the truth?

After overhearing Ethan’s hit-and-run case will be dropped, Caleb is quietly relieved. In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Manpreet tries to calm Charles down after the news is revealed.

In the Woolpack, Charity mentions to Caleb that Charles may not be comfortable going home as the house will remind him of Ethan. Caleb can see he’s drunk and feeling guilty, makes a gesture that could backfire.

Caleb decides to help a drunk Charles home which raises alarm bells for Ruby.

Josh, Moira, Cain, and Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Cain gets rid of Josh

Josh convinces Sarah to join him for lunch. Cain and Moira catch them in the act after they have recently reconciled. Sarah is embarrassed as Cain tells Josh to leave.

Will Sarah ignore Cain’s pleas?

