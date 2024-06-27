In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Laurel grows suspicious after witnessing a tense exchange between Jai and Pollard. This comes amid Pollard’s ongoing blackmail of Jai.

But will Laurel learn the truth as Pollard’s behaviour grows ever-more brazen?

Elsewhere, Billy worries about Dawn, and Matty gets a terrifying new cellmate.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Things are tense between Jai and Pollard (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel’s suspicions grow

Laurel watches as Pollard and Jai share a tense exchange. However, Jai keeps a lid on his anger at Pollard.

Later, Suni, goes to Laurel and asks her for advice about what he should do about Nicky, who’s still eager to leave. Laurel tells him that Jai would be devastated if he left now.

Will Jai come clean? (Credit: ITV)

She reminds him of the importance of compromise. Suni is left thoughtful – but will Nicky be able to convince him to leave?

Later, Laurel’s suspicions grow when Pollard refuses to pay for his drinks and tells her to speak to Jai about it instead. Back at home, she quizzes Jai over Pollard’s hostile attitude. What will Jai tell Laurel?

Billy worries about Dawn (Credit: ITV)

Dawn’s struggle

Dawn and Evan return to Home Farm. However, she ishit with paranoia at the thought of the kids seeing their baby brother.

Billy worries about Dawn’s overprotectiveness. Can Billy get through to Dawn?

Matty shares a morale-boosting call with Amy (Credit: ITV)

Matty’s in danger?

With Matty telling Amy not to visit, she is full of worry. Calling from prison, the pair share a fraught but much-needed conversation.

Smiling bravely, he hangs up the phone and returns to his cell. He’s horrified to learn that he has a new cellmate – prison hardman Les.

Menacing Les puts the frighteners on Matty (Credit: ITV)

Les taunts terrified Matty with a series of aggressive quips.

Is Matty in danger?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

