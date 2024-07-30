In Emmerdale spoilers tonight, Doctor Liam Cavanagh is shocked to learn that Ella Forster isn’t pregnant after all. At her side during a pregnancy scan, he explodes as the doctor tells them that there’s no baby.

Is there an explanation?

Elsewhere, Kim takes her revenge on Caleb, deeming him responsible for their recent problems. Meanwhile, Belle tries to come to terms with what she has been through recently.

And Jai makes things awkward for Laurel and his other employees.

Ella and Liam attend a pregnancy scan together (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam shocked to learn there’s no baby

Paddy tries to talk to Liam ahead of Ella’s scan. Liam wants to attend with Ella, but she refuses. However, when she’s unable to make it to the hospital, Liam finds himself at her side after all.

As Liam and Ella look on, the sonographer reveals that there is a problem with the scan… no foetus can be found. Liam immediately accuses Ella of lying about the baby, accusing her of lying about her pregnancy, and claiming that’s why she didn’t want him at the scan.

The results aren’t what Liam had expected (Credit: ITV)

Back in the village, Paddy tries to console a distraught Liam. He remains horrified that she could have lied about being pregnant.

But is there more to the situation than meets the eye?

Caleb is shocked to discover he’s been the victim of arson (Credit: ITV)

Kim takes her revenge on Caleb

Vengeful Kim has her sights on Caleb, thinking that he’s up to his old tricks again. Later, she finds Lydia in the cafe and conspiratorially tells her how she has exacted her revenge.

After a fire at Caleb’s workplace, the police ask him what he knows – clearly suspecting arson.

What has Kim done?

Kim strikes back… and Caleb’s in the firing line (Credit: ITV)

Belle comes to terms with her ordeal

After a mental health visit, Belle sits alone and processes her recent experiences. Will she finally realise that Tom has been abusing her?

Paranoid Jai thinks Laurel is about to rinse him (Credit: ITV)

Jai makes things awkward

Jai makes things difficult at work for Laurel and everyone around her. As he continues to belittle her and make things awkward, the other employees are forced to listen in.

Convinced that Laurel is about to take him for everything in their divorce, his unhinged behaviour begins to infect those around him.

