Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Liam blurts out Ella pregnancy news to entire pub

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, July 22) Liam tells the whole pub about Ella’s pregnancy after finding out that she’s pregnant with his baby.

Ella previously left the village under a cloud after Liam ordered her to leave following the big reveal that she killed her best friend when they were 11 years old. Last week, she returned and, following a car accident, it was revealed that she was pregnant.

Tonight, Liam discovers this news. But what will it mean for the pair in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam tells everybody Ella is pregnant

Liam opens up to Chas about Ella’s return to the village and his concerns, but he reassures Chas that it doesn’t change anything and he still wants to go out for a drink with her.

Mandy encourages Ella to tell Liam the truth of her pregnancy. However, Liam only discovers the news when Ella suffers a funny turn in the street.

Liam is astounded to hear that Ella is pregnant and he blurts the news out to the entire pub.

Chas, who still holds a torch for Liam, is gutted, whilst Ella is upset at Liam’s angry response.

What will this mean for all of their futures?

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity is worried for Belle

Charity is concerned when she hears about Tom’s job interview in Wales and that Tom and Belle have suddenly left the village.

She calls upon Cain to help shake her anxiety, and reveals to him that she is worried because Tom reminds her of her former abuser, Bails.

Will Charity and Cain find Belle?

Emmerdale spoilers: Billy is honest with Dawn

Billy tells Dawn the truth about breaking the social distancing bubble.

Previously, Billy went on a night out and Kim later covered for him by pretending she’d sent him on an overnight job.

How will Dawn feel about Billy putting their son’s health at risk?

