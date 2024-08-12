Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack drives John Sugden’s van into lake in revenge plot

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, 12 August), Mack takes his revenge on village newcomer John Sugden by driving his van into the lake.

Elsewhere, Tracy catches Mandy in the middle of a session with one of her financial dominatrix clients. Can Mandy convince her she’s being safe?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

John’s van goes missing from the garage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: John vows revenge

John’s angry when he discovers that his van has been stolen from the garage – and he is pretty sure he knows who is behind it.

Meanwhile, Aaron is worried when he realises Mack is responsible for the stolen van. Menacing John later loses his cool when he sees his van in a lake.

John vows revenge, while Aaron and Mack feel guilty when Victoria informs them that the van was also John’s home.

John makes Aaron believe he is romantically interested in him, but when Aaron tries to go in for a kiss, it’s clear John is just playing with him, leaving Aaron feeling humiliated.

What will John do next?

Tracy discovers Mandy’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Mandy is caught by Tracy

Tracy is shocked when she catches Mandy in the middle of a session with one of her financial dominatrix clients and she gives her what for.

Mandy tries to placate Tracy and reassures her that there are safety measures in place.

Later, Mandy gets excited when Amelia gifts her a karaoke set and she organises a secret hen do. But soon, she is back in character and starts a new session with a client…

Noah asks Amelia if he can still be part of Esther’s life (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia upsets Noah

Noah asks Amelia if he can still be involved in Esther’s life, but he is heartbroken when Amelia tells him it would be best for Esther if he wasn’t.

Will Amelia change her mind?

