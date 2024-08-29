Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack seriously injured in bull chase

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 29), Mack takes a hit after a bull chases him and he ends up seriously injured, with Charity worrying about him.

Elsewhere, a loved-up Gabby and Vinny are interrupted when Arthur makes his grand return.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Mack gets seriously injured after a showdown with a bull (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack gets injured

Mack is certainly left shocked after he finds his exit from a barn blocked by a huge bull. He had been working and did not realise he was being approached.

After a moment of hesitation, Mack hypes himself up and decides to dart to the gate to successfully manoeuvre around the animal.

While he makes his run, the bull chases him and Mack is left injured and in pain.

Elsewhere, Nate hears a pained groan and makes his way over to find an injured Mack. He consequently runs to help and puts him back on his feet.

Despite being hurt, Mack is quick to make his mind up and tells Nate that he believes John to be responsible for letting the bull loose on him. He claims it was for revenge.

Eventually, Aaron confronts John but soon passion takes over. The conversation could not go any further.

Will he learn the truth?

Revenge plans

Later, Charity tries to motivate an injured Mack to spend the afternoon together. Although it’s not confirmed, they try to work on a revenge plan for John as they both believe he was behind it.

Afterwards, Mack quickly gets woozy when they’re chatting and collapses.

Charity quickly gets concerned and thinks something serious has happened to him.

Will Mack be okay? And who was behind the bull?

Arthur confronts Jai about his divorce (Credit: ITV)

Arthur’s return

A loved up Gabby and Vinny take a moment to enjoy each other’s company, but are rudely interrupted because Arthur appeared following his return to Mulberry.

He doesn’t linger on Gabby and Vinny’s passion and moreover has his mind on something else.

Arthur quickly heads over to Jai to give him a piece of his mind.

Arthur rants to Jai about the impact the divorce procedure stress is having on Laurel.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

