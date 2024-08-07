Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mandy tries to con Tracy to get out of debt

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 7), Mandy resorts to desperate measures in a bid to make some quick cash. She tries to con Tracy during her nail appointment, eventually leading Mandy to confide in Tracy about her financial troubles.

Elsewhere, Kim and Will are no closer to sorting things out. Will can’t keep his unfaithfulness hidden for much longer, while Kim is keen to avoid speaking to her husband.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Mandy confides in Tracy about her money troubles (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy tries to con Tracy

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Mandy’s money troubles are worrying her more than ever. Her impending honeymoon is playing on her mind, prompting her to make a very bad decision.

She later welcomes Tracy to the salon for a nail appointment. When Mandy goes to charge her, she attempts to secretly apply a £20 surcharge to the cost of her appointment.

Tracy notices Mandy’s attempt to con her and is taken aback. Mandy eventually opens up to Tracy, admitting she is serious debt. However, Mandy is certain she cannot tell Paddy.

How will Tracy react to Mandy’s actions?

Will and Kim’s marriage is crumbling (Credit: ITV)

Kim avoids Will

Elsewhere in the Dales, Kim and Will’s marriage is crumbling before their eyes. With Rose still missing and the couple growing more suspicious of one another, tensions are high at Home Farm.

Will is edging closer and closer to confessing all to Kim, as his kiss with Rose continues to play on his mind. Kim informs him she’s jetting off to Dubai on a business trip this afternoon.

Will is left feeling hurt as he realises Kim would rather be anywhere than with him.

Is Will and Kim’s marriage over for good?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!