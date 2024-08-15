In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 15), Paddy reveals he doesn’t want to marry Mandy after finding out her sleazy findom secret.

With Bear telling him about Mandy’s findom business, the wedding is put in jeopardy. Can Mandy save it?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Will Mandy get married? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy and Paddy wedding chaos

As Mandy gets ready for the big day, Paddy admits that he doesn’t want to marry Mandy.

Bear is thrilled by the revelation, but Marlon is still convinced that he can change Paddy’s mind.

Later, dressed in her wedding gear, Mandy shares an emotional moment with Vinny. But Bear enters and brings the mood down by revealing he was Mandy’s caller.

Bear also admits that Paddy knows about Mandy’s side business. Due to her financial difficulties, Mandy has turned to financial domination as a means of earning quick money.

Mandy is mortified. Can she save the wedding?

Tom gives Belle a present (Credit: ITV)

Belle returns to the village

Tom gifts Belle a retro mini upon her return.

Tom then tells Belle he wants to talk about them getting back together. Belle puts her foot down, saying she doesn’t want to get back together and she doesn’t want the car.

Belle stands firm as Tom tries to make her feel guilty. She tells him she doesn’t want to see him any more and is stunned when Tom agrees to her terms.

However, later, Tom is seen watching Belle through a secret camera feed. Will Belle ever get rid of her abusive husband?

Vinny and Gabby kiss (Credit: ITV)

Gabby and Vinny share a kiss

Things are moving forward for Vinny and Gabby as they share a kiss.

Vinny tells Gabby that he is ready for the next step.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

