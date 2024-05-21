Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Manpreet discovers Ella’s secret as Mandy’s suspicions also start to grow

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Ella is caught out by Manpreet, who lets slip the truth to Liam. Meanwhile, Mandy also grows suspicious of her friend.

Elsewhere Caleb and Ruby are both out for revenge, and Mack and Charity crave intimacy.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

She can’t hide the truth forever (Credit: ITV)

Ella exposed

After viewers saw Ella bed down in her car, she is discovered by Manpreet tonight. Embarrassed that her secret has been revealed, Ella begs Manpreet not to tell Liam the truth.

However, Manpreet accidentally does admit it and Ella is mortified. Liam is kind, however, and after some discussion suggests she take the spare room at his place. Ella agrees.

When she’s moving her stuff in, Mandy is there and helps her. She asks about Ella’s family, which is clearly an uncomfortable topic for Ella.

Ella then sees Mandy holding one of her old photographs. She quickly snatches it back and snaps at Mandy. Surprised Mandy isn’t sure what the problem is, but despite her confusion, she becomes determined to find out what Ella is hiding. Is there more to it than just her living situation?

The Miligans are not happy (Credit: ITV)

Caleb out for revenge in Emmerdale spoilers

With Ethan walking round the village, neither Ruby nor Caleb are impressed. When they spot him out and about, they are clear they want retribution for his crime.

But how far is each of them prepared to go to get it?

Mack and Charity

Things are a little awkward between Mack and Charity in the bedroom department. Both of them are craving intimacy from the other, but their busy lives are getting in the way.

Will they finally open up to each other? And can they find a way to get things back on track?

Will wades in in Emmerdale spoilers

After Dawn laid into Billy at the hospital, he is still distraught at how much his wife resents him. Meanwhile, Will knows his daughter is just hurting and lashing out at those closest to her.

He encourages her to go home and make up with Billy. But can she bring herself to leave Evan’s side in hospital?

Isaac loves his lamb (Credit: ITV)

Moira’s worries

As Isaac grows ever closer to Minty the lamb, Moira begins to worry. She shares her concerns with Cain that their son is very attached to the animal. Will it all end in tears?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

