Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Manpreet kisses Billy

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, April 29), Manpreet goes out for some drinks with Ella and some of her friends in the pub.

She then gets closer to Billy, following him out of the Woolpack and kissing him.

But, how will Billy react to Manpreet’s sudden advances in Emmerdale spoilers?

Manpreet leaves her morals behind (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet plants a kiss on Billy

Ella tries to cheer Manpreet up tonight by arranging to have some drinks in the Woolpack with some of the other local women.

Mandy, Gail and Claudette join them and start nattering over a few drinks. Claudette even agrees to have an alcoholic drink as she enjoys chatting to Bear.

With sparks flying between Claudette and Bear, Ella recognises Manpreet’s crush on Billy and warns her not to act on it as Billy’s married to Dawn.

Ignoring Ella’s advice, Manpreet spots Billy leaving and follows him outside. She then leans over and kisses him on the lips. But, will Billy pull away?

Rhona and Marlon fail to see eye to eye (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tensions continue for Marlon and Rhona

Viewers will know that Rhona recently went against her original statement in court and told the truth, contributing to Gus being sentenced to eight years in prison.

Marlon was livid that Rhona hadn’t consulted him in her change of plans, leaving Ivy without her father.

Rhona and Marlon’s relationship has been really tense since this eventful moment, with their situation even affecting Leo and April.

Tonight, Rhona and Marlon’s situation gets no better. But, can they put any bad blood aside and make peace with each other?

Charity calls Mack out on his behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Charity has words with Mack

With Mack unhappy with Sarah’s job at the garage, Charity recognises Mack’s childish attitude and confronts him over his behaviour. Will Mack stop giving Sarah a hard time?

