Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Moira turns violent as Samson prepares for his plea hearing

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, August 1), Moira sees Cain training Samson for prison and takes the opportunity to give Samson a piece of her mind.

As Moira grabs onto Samson’s face, the rest of the Dingles realise that she’s about to go too far…

But, will Samson end up badly injured as a result in Emmerdale spoilers?

Moira has it out with Samson (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira fights with Samson

This evening in the Dales, Samson gets ready to plead guilty ahead of his plea hearing and accepts that he’s going to prison.

Sam and Lydia then worry that Samson doesn’t really understand the reality of prison life, as Sam asks Aaron to give him some advice.

Cain overhears this request and soon ends up battering Samson as part of his training for prison. He doesn’t think that Samson will last a minute inside…

Moira then approaches Cain and Samson and is livid to find her husband helping the person who put Matty in prison.

She then grabs onto Samson’s face and loses all control of her composure… How far will Moira go though? Will she leave Samson badly hurt?

Will feels rather guilty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will regrets his actions

Viewers of the ITV soap will know that Rose has been busy scheming with Ruby to bring Kim Tate down.

Ruby urged Rose to move forward with her plan yesterday, with Rose then proceeding to share a cosy moment with Will on the Home Farm sofa.

The pair soon kissed before taking things further… And, tonight, Will feels rather guilty about his actions.

He confesses to Rose that the events of the previous night were a mistake. He’s a married man.

Rose admits that she’d like more but is then interrupted by a phone call from Ruby that throws a spanner in the works. Will this change things?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!