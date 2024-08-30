Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate takes a mysterious phone call as Tracy’s jealousy mounts up

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday August 30), Nate Robinson takes a mysterious phone call… and there appears to be consequences for Tracy Metcalfe…

It has been a bit of busy week for Nate, what with his dad Cain Dingle confronting Nate over his relationship with Moira Dingle.

Tracy seems to be unsure about what Nate is up to (Credit: ITV)

A suspicious Cain was already in a dark mood following a clash with Moira over her use of painkillers. And the accusations later came flying after he spotted Nate – who has quite the history with Moira – spending time with his wife.

Nate’s also recently had a bit of shock in discovering Mack Boyd laid out after ending up worse off in an encounter with a bull.

But is it Tracy who’s next in line for a shock? Read on for Emmerdale spoilers for Friday…

Who’s Nate on the phone to? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate leaves Tracy jealous

With Nate looking a bit shady, Tracy’s curiosity is piqued.

He is pulled away to take a call, but seems to play his cards close to his chest about who it was from – and what the call was about.

Tracy doesn’t seem best pleased with what’s happening in Emmerdale tonight (Credit: ITV)

Later, Vanessa Woodfield gets involved, too. She questions Tracy’s feelings over Nate’s mysterious phone call.

And it soon becomes apparent the thought of Nate having met someone is bothering her.

But are her fears founded? And just who is contacting Nate as Tracy’s jealousy is stoked up?

Also tonight: Arthur causes trouble for Jai

Now back from his travels, Arthur continues to give Jai a hard time over his harsh treatment of Laurel in the divorce. But, has Jai met his match in the young lad?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What’s happening with Nate? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!