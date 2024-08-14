Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy discovers Mandy sleazy secret as their wedding is thrown into jeopardy

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 14), Paddy is blindsided when he finds out about Mandy’s secret findom work. With Bear having revealed all, Paddy and Mandy’s wedding is thrown into jeopardy.

Elsewhere, Tom organises a surprise for Belle to return home to. He is determined to try and win her back. Also, Victoria is disheartened when John continues to keep his distance.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Bear exposes Mandy’s findom work to Chas, Marlon and Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bear exposes Mandy’s secret

Bear isn’t backing down in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers. After discovering Mandy’s secret side hustle, he decides to confront her. Mandy is then stunned and attempts to explain the reason behind her findom venture.

She, however, refuses to tell Paddy, and as a result Bear threatens to do it for her. Mandy eventually convinces Bear not to tell Paddy. She then resolves to quit while she’s ahead.

Later on, Bear heads to the pub but is annoyed when he hears Paddy signing Mandy’s praises. After receiving a notification on his phone, he leads Paddy, Chas and Marlon through to the back room.

Afterwards, Bear exposes Mandy’s side hustle, revealing he is her new client. Paddy is completely blindsided by the situation.

Will Paddy still go ahead with his marriage to Mandy?

Tom tries to win Belle back (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s surprise for Belle

Elsewhere in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers, Tom hatches a plan ahead of Belle’s return to the village. He organises a huge surprise for her in a bid to try and win her over.

What has Tom got planned? And how will Belle react?

Emmerdale spoilers: Vic’s struggle

Meanwhile, Victoria is still struggling to connect with her half-brother John. He continues to distance himself from both her and Harry. As a result, Victoria is feeling very disheartened.

