Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rose kisses Will as Kim gets revenge on Ruby

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 31), Rose takes the next step in her plan and makes a move on Will. Having spotted he is feeling down, Rose takes advantage of the situation and moves in for a kiss.

Her actions come after a chat with Ruby, who orders Rose to seduce Will. However, Kim later pays Ruby a visit and she is not happy with her at all.

Will Rose’s actions be reciprocated by Will? And, what has Kim found out in Emmerdale spoilers?

Rose makes a move on Will (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rose puts her plan into action

With Kim staying at the B&B, Rose has fully immersed herself into family life at Home Farm. She has let things seamlessly slide back to how they used to be between her and Will.

In tonight’s Emmerdale, Ruby meets up with Rose and tells her that in order to complete the mission she needs to sleep with Will.

Rose heads back to Home Farm, where Will is unhappy after Kim ignored him earlier as she was too busy talking to Caleb. Spotting a man who is feeling down, Rose takes advantage of the situation and moves in for a kiss. Will reciprocates.

What does this mean for Will and Kim?

Tensions rise between Kim and Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Kim confronts Ruby

After chatting to Caleb, Kim heads round to Ruby’s house. She spots her posh brandy, realising Ruby has clearly stolen the bottle from her.

Kim tell Ruby they need to have a chat. Ruby soon realises Kim knows about the revenge plan but tries to hold her own.

Ruby tells Kim she is simply waiting for her life to implode, before claiming Kim’s marriage is over. Kim doesn’t agree with Ruby’s comments and tensions rise between the pair.

Will Kim confront Rose? And is her marriage to Will really over?

