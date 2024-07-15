Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Samson confesses stabbing truth to the police

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Monday, July 15), Samson is encouraged by Lydia to admit to the police the truth about what really happened during the stabbing.

Samson’s actions though actually create huge tension between married couple – Sam and Lydia.

But, what will the consequences be for Samson once he tells the police the truth in Emmerdale spoilers?

Lydia gets Samson to be honest (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson fesses up

This evening, Sam really wants Samson to run away from both the village and his problems. However, Lydia’s desperate for him to do the right thing.

Samson then heads to the police station and confesses the truth after being persuaded to by Lydia.

Lydia’s soon Sam’s number one enemy when he realises what Samson has done, as Lydia faces the rest of the Dingles in the Woolpack.

With emotions high, Sam takes his anger out on Cain in the pub and ends up punching him! But, has Samson’s situation just torn his family apart?

Will isn’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rose tries to kiss Will

With Rose continuing to carry out her plan, Will almost catches her speaking to Ruby about it tonight.

However, Rose successfully covers but then puts herself in a sticky situation when she goes in to kiss Will. Will pushes her off though…

After this awkward moment, Rose worries that Will might report back to Kim and tell her what happened. But, will he?

Rhona shows her new ink to everyone (Credit: ITV)

Rhona shows off her new tattoo

In the pub, Rhona shows her new tattoo to Marlon, but also shares it with everyone else too! What will everyone think of it?

Laurel crushes Jai’s hopes

Jai reckons that he has a chance of winning Laurel back. However, he’s upset when she suggests telling the kids about the divorce. Is this truly the end?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!