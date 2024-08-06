Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Samson finds out his fate as he heads to court

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Samson heads to court. And after his arrest for assault the previous day, things are not looking good for him.

The effects are felt far and wide as the situation between Moira and Cain is worsening as he struggles to believe her. Meanwhile, Amelia worries for her daughter over Samson’s pending prison stint.

Also, Pollard finally confesses the truth to devastated Victoria. How will she react?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for Tuesday August 6.

Things are hard for the Dingles following Samson’s arrest (Credit: ITV)

Samson finds out his fate as the Dingles fall apart

After assaulting Josh and having the whole thing caught on camera, Samson awaits his fate. His plea hearing is taking place today and everyone is worried.

As Amelia fears for Esther with her dad locked up in prison, it causes problems between her and Noah.

Meanwhile, Cain is still suspicious of Moira. Her outburst last night did little to help matters, but she insists she wasn’t the one who grassed him up. Is she telling the truth?

Later, the whole Woolpack is silenced when Lydia enters with news of Samson. What has happened to him? And is this his exit?

Victoria can’t believe what she’s hearing (Credit: ITV)

Pollard confesses in Emmerdale spoilers

Given Brenda’s anger, Pollard knows he has to come clean to Victoria. Overwhelmed with guilt, he does confess he had Jai sack her from the Hide.

Vic is furious and upset for his betrayal. She accuses him of purposely leaving her penniless.

Eric tries to explain himself, giving her a reason for why he’s been the way he has of late, but she is too hurt to listen.

Victoria goes to confide in Aaron, but someone talking to him on his phone is distracting him from listening properly. Eventually he tells her to use the circumstances of her sacking to her advantage. Vic starts to think how she could do that. But what will she come up with?

Kim and Will do not trust each other (Credit: ITV)

Kim and Will in trouble

Things are still tense between Kim and Will. She doesn’t want to talk to him and the trust issues are laid bare. He suspects she finished Rose off and he is also looking guilty.

Will almost comes clean about his kiss with Rose to Jimmy, but stops himself. Meanwhile, Kim confides in Lydia that her marriage is falling apart.

Can Kim and Will come together and work this out? Will they ever get the trust back? And did one of them actually hurt Rose?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.