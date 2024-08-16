Emmerdale spoilers for tonight: Sarah gets drunk on her medication leaving Charity fuming

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday, August 16) Sarah continues to drink while on her medication as Charity finds out and condemns her behaviour.

Elsewhere, Vinny and Aaron share a moment.

All this in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Charity is angry at Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sarah gets drunk

Sarah has dealt with various issues since being diagnosed with Fanconi Anaemia in 2011.

The diagnosis came about when Sarah was prone to bruising easily. The rare genetic disease developed into leukaemia and Sarah required a bone marrow transplant, which became possible following the birth of her younger brother Jack.

She later battled throat cancer and a fundraising page raised £20,000 on her behalf.

Her health troubles continued when she collapsed with heart failure following chemotherapy and she went on to have a heart transplant.

However, despite her health struggles, Sarah hasn’t stopped taking risks, and Charity is furious when she discovers that her granddaughter is drunk while on her medication.

Can Charity convince Sarah to be more careful in future?

Aaron and Vinny have a chat (Cred: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron and Vinny share a moment

Previously, Vinny and Gabby shared a kiss and Aaron discovers this tonight. His reaction though puts Vinny at ease during some heartfelt scenes in the Woolpack.

Aaron and Vinny share a moment this evening, and Aaron is pleased to see Vinny has moved on from Liv.

Vinny’s wife, and Aaron’s sister, Liv died during the soap’s 50th anniversary episodes in 2022 after she was pinned against a wall by a moving caravan.

Vinny’s only recently formed a connection with Gabby, ready to take things to the next step in their relationship despite having initial concerns due to being a virgin.

Is Vinny finally ready to move on?

