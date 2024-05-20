Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom agrees to get help for his abusive behaviour but lies to Liam

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, May 20), Tom agrees to see someone about his abusive behaviour and goes to a GP appointment with Liam.

However, he soon makes out that Belle needs help rather than himself as he lies to Liam.

Can Liam see through Tom’s lies and get through to him in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tom pretends to be the victim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom lies to Liam

Promising Belle that he’ll get some professional help, Tom goes for a GP appointment with Liam.

However, when speaking to Liam, Tom proceeds to lie to him about the real reason why he’s there.

Tom tells Liam that Belle is the one who has problems and that she’s the one who needs help.

He turns the tables and suggests that Belle has anger issues and is controlling him instead of it being the other way around.

With Mandy and Lydia worried about Belle not answering her texts or calls, Tom returns home and acts as if everything is fine between them.

He then lies to Belle, telling her that his appointment was a success. Will she find out the truth?

Dawn blames herself (Credit: ITV)

Tensions are high between Billy and Dawn

Tonight, Billy tries to balance different areas of his life as he hears Dawn blame herself for Evan’s leukaemia.

Billy feels defeated as everything he does fails to be enough for a struggling Dawn. Can the couple support each other through this difficult time?

Ella’s been sleeping in her car (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Ella makes excuses

Liam suggests that Ella stays the night at his place but Ella gets out of it…

Ella then heads off and gets into her car, having been secretly sleeping in it. Will anyone realise where she’s actually been? Will Ella open up about her situation to Liam?

