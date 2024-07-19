Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom steps up his plan to punish Belle

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Friday, July 19) Tom steps up his plan to punish Belle for having a termination.

Viewers know that Belle previously had an abortion, but she initially lied to Tom about it and claimed that she had a miscarriage. However, he later discovered the truth.

He continues to manipulate Belle and make her feel increasingly guilty for her decision. But how far will he go in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tom continues to make Belle feel guilty (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom makes secret plans

Last month, Belle made the decision to end her pregnancy after she decided it wasn’t the right time to start a family.

She initially lied about it, fearing Tom’s reaction. A fear that is coming true as Tom continues to make his wife feel guilty for the decision she made.

Last week, Tom made a phone call expressing interest in a job in Wales. And tonight, he makes further secret plans to put distance between Belle and her family.

Will her family be able to help her out of the situation before it is too late?

Liam spots Ella in the village (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam spots Ella in the village

Ella reappeared in Thursday’s episode of Emmerdale and was spotted by Mandy.

Ella originally left the village under a cloud after Liam ordered her to get out following the big reveal that she killed her best friend when they were 11 years old.

Disaster struck last night when Ella had a car accident as she was leaving. When Mandy visited her in hospital it was revealed Ella is pregnant with Liam’s baby.

Liam is unnerved when he bumps into Ella tonight. Will she tell him about the baby? And is she back for good?

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa has an idea

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Vanessa has an idea that pleases Suzy. Also Rose twists the knife even more as she continues to blame Kim for Dawn’s spiking. And Tracy and Ella are on the hunt for jobs – will they have any luck?

