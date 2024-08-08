Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Victoria meets John Sugden, but Aaron’s already out for revenge

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (August 8) Victoria comes face to face with John Sugden.

The new arrival made his debut this week – and he certainly made an impression on Aaron Dingle. The pair ended up sleeping together – only for John to rob Aaron, driving off in his van and leaving him in the middle of nowhere.

But in Emmerdale spoilers tonight (August 8) – John meets Victoria. But how is Aaron going to react?

Emmerdal’s Victoria comes face to face with John (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria meets John

Pollard’s frustrated his car won’t be ready and Victoria saves the day by volunteering to give him a lift to a funeral.

Once they arrive at the Church, Victoria puts her foot in it with a bereaved son at his mum’s funeral. But stunned when the bereaved son announces his name is John Sugden.

Pollard then awkwardly confirms John could well be her father’s son.

Aaron will no doubt be livid (Credit: ITV)

John makes an impression in Emmerdale tonight

Meanwhile, when Mack receives a call from a nearby breakdown he heads off to sort. When Pollard and Victoria show up, Vic’s made up to see John again.

But when Aaron turns up to see him, it’s likely he won’t be too impressed, considering how he robbed him. But how will Aaron get his revenge?

Mandy has struggling with debt in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy plans new career

Also happening in Emmerdale tonight, Rodney’s happy to be driving for the haulage firm but Jimmy hopes he doesn’t regret his decision.

Later, Jimmy hears Rodney’s arrived but the delivery was missing items. And is quick to blame his father-in-law. But is someone else involved?

Elsewhere, Mandy is determined to resolve her debts without involving Paddy. Later, a chat with Gail leaves Mandy intrigued that maybe becoming a financial dominatrix could be the answer.

