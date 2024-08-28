Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Will accuses Billy of sabotaging the Haulage – but, will he catch the true culprit?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 28), the Haulage is under investigation due to concerns over red diesel. Will is left annoyed and takes his frustration out on Jimmy.

However, Will becomes convinced the Haulage is being sabotaged. He then sets his sights on Billy, certain he could be the culprit.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers tonight.

Will and Jimmy are left puzzled (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Trouble at the Haulage

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, Will is left puzzled when a HMRC officer arrives at the Haulage, wanting to check the vans for red diesel.

Jimmy is shocked when he finds out the Haulage is being investigated. He grows tired of how he’s being treated after Will takes aim at him for the red diesel.

Convinced they are being sabotaged, Will storms off, with a potential culprit in mind. He finds Billy before proceeding to accuse him of sabotaging the business, leaving Billy stunned.

Will the real culprit be discovered?

Mack faces a bull (Credit: ITV)

More Emmerdale spoilers for this week

Elsewhere in Emmerdale this week, Mack finds himself blocked in a barn by a bull. He makes a desperate run for it but the bull chases him. Nate hears a groan and rushes over to the barn, where he finds an injured Mack.

Mack is convinced John is responsible for putting the bull in the barn as revenge. Meanwhile, Aaron confronts John, but passion takes over once again and he soon becomes distracted by John’s charms.

Later, whilst plotting his revenge with Charity, Mack then collapses which causes Charity to be left concerned for his health as a result.

Will Mack be OK though? Are his injuries serious?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

