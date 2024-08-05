In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (August 5) Kim Tate and Will Taylor start scheming as they cover their tracks over missing Rose Jackson.

Rose mysteriously vanished from the Dales last week, after Kim learned that she teamed up with Ruby Haswell to destroy Kim’s marriage to Will Taylor. As a result, Kim and Will drove Rose to the village outskirts – and demanded that she never come back. Rose then went missing not long after being left behind.

In cryptic scenes, a Home Farm truck pulled up alongside Rose on the side of the road and she disappeared… leaving only her belongings behind.

And in Emmerdale spoilers tonight, the pressure mounts for Kim and Will. But are they about to get caught out?

Will and Kim try and come up with a plan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Kim and Will cover their tracks

Following Rose’s disappearance, Will and Kim try to play nice in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers – but the pair continue to snap at each other.

When Rose’s daughter Dawn arrives, they paint on smiles to hide their guilt. Will is at a loss for how to reply to Dawn when she suggests using Kim’s resources to hire a private investigator to find Rose.

Later that morning, Will raises the private investigator quandary with Kim and she tries to come up with a plan.

Things are tense for Will and Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Kim comes up with a plan

When Kim sees Caleb she relishes revealing what his wife’s been up to.

Meanwhile, at home, Ruby worries how Caleb will react when he finds out what she has done.

Before long Kim proposes she and Will send a message from Rose’s phone to result in Dawn calling off the search, however, Will is more preoccupied with how Kim might have got Rose’s phone in the first place.

Dawn receives texts from Rose in Emmerdale tonight

Meanwhile, Ruby’s bafflement grows as a wordless Caleb takes her to a mysterious depot and gets out.

And later on, Dawn is heartbroken to receive a message from Rose saying she’s not coming back.

Samson gets arrested tonight (Credit: ITV)

Samson gets arrested in Emmerdale tonight

Elsewhere in Emmerdale tonight, Moira can’t hide her contempt for Samson – despite him finally finding the bravery to stand up to Josh.

But Sam and Lydia are horrified when Samson gets arrested for assault on Josh. Moira watches on, seemingly satisfied. Cain then wonders if Moira was involved.

Also, Brenda is shocked to hear Pollard orchestrated Vic’s firing from The Hide and orders him to make amends immediately.

Later, Pollard offers Victoria a job in the shop, and she gratefully accepts. Brenda’s horrified Pollard gave her a job without coming clean about his involvement in her firing.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

