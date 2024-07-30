Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria discovers she could have a half-brother as she meets John Sugden

In Emmerdale spoilers, Victoria Sugden learns that she could have a half-brother that she never knew existed, running into the mysterious John Sugden. As she accompanies Eric Pollard to an old friend’s funeral, she learns that John may be her father’s son.

And, in the events which follow, John soon finds his way back to the village. How will the residents of Emmerdale react to this surprising newcomer?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Victoria comes face-to-face with the man who could be her half-brother (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Victoria meets John Sugden

When Eric Pollard’s car breaks down on the way to an old friend’s funeral, he finds himself stranded in the middle of nowhere. Happening across a helpless Pollard, Victoria offers to drive him to the funeral herself.

Once they arrive at the church, Victoria soon puts her foot in it with a bereaved son at his mother’s funeral. However, she is stunned when she learns that his name is John Sugden. Questioning everything, she wonders whether they could be related.

Pollard confirms the truth (Credit: ITV)

She is shocked when Pollard awkwardly reveals the truth. He tells her that John might actually be her half-brother from another mother – her father’s son.

Is John Sugden the half-brother Victoria never knew she had?

John finds his way back to the village (Credit: ITV)

John Sugden arrives in Emmerdale

Back in the village, Mack gets a call at the garage about a breakdown. He sets off to help – unaware that it’s John Sugden who has broken down.

Pollard and Victoria return to the village and are surprised to see John at the garage with Mack and Aaron.

However, it doesn’t take John long to start ruffling feathers with his sudden appearance. What will the villagers make of John?

