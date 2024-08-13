Emmerdale spoilers: Will desperately tries to make things right when Dawn reveals Evan needs a bone marrow transplant

In Emmerdale spoilers, guilt-ridden Will Taylor attempts to make things right with Dawn as she reveals the latest hurdle in baby Evan’s battle with leukemia. As she tells him that Evan needs a bone marrow transplant, Will feels even worse for having forced Rose out of town… or, with Dawn’s mum still missing, even worse.

At the same time, he grows anxious when he is unable to contact Kim, who is out of town following recent events. Concerned for Dawn and worried that his marriage might be over, Will resorts to desperate measures.

What will Will’s guilty conscience cause him to do?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Will is unable to reach his wife (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: panic mounts for Will

When Dawn tells him that she plans on reporting Rose’s disappearance to the police for investigation, Will is worried. At the same time, he begins to suspects that his marriage to Kim might be over when his attempts to get in touch with his wife all fail.

Worse is in store when Dawn tells him that Evan might need a bone marrow transplant. She insists that she needs to speak to Rose.

Dawn tells Will that baby Evan may need a bone marrow transplant (Credit: ITV)

As the news begins to sink in, Will is horrified to know that they really do need to find Rose.

What will he do next?

Will realises how important it is that Dawn find Rose (Credit: ITV)

Will listens in

Beginning to panic, Will retrieves Rose’s phone and listens to a voicemail from Dawn. Afterwards, he tries to contact Kim again, feeling sick with worry.

However, he remains unable to reach his wife.

Will resorts to desperate measures (Credit: ITV)

Wracked with guilt, Will writes a message on Rose’s phone.

What will he tell Dawn?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!