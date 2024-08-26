Emmerdale spoilers: Will fears the worst after flashbacks reveal Rose’s fate

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, August 26), tensions are high for Will after he fears his secrets are unravelling after a series of flashbacks reveal Rose’s fate.

Elsewhere, Cain confronts Moira over a bottle of whiskey he found in her bag.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Will sees several flashbacks which reveal Rose’s fate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will fears the truth

Will stands at the centre point of the mysterious disappearance of Rose and tonight, he appears visibly shaken as weeks of turmoil catch up with him.

After Rose made her way into the village and was revealed as Dawn’s estranged mum, Will found the adjustment extremely difficult. Also feelings from their past relationship creeped up on him.

The disappearance of his former partner left him shocked for weeks as he feared that Kim was behind it, but tonight he pieces together the events through a series of flashbacks…

Will shows physical signs of fear and discomfort as viewers are finally let in on where Rose has been and what happened to her.

What will her fate be? Did Kim or Will take drastic action on her?

And, what about Rose’s abandoned bag?

Moira has a bottle of whisky in her bad (Credit: ITV)

Cain’s confrontations

Cain leaves work feeling impressed at John, who he sees dealing with a big client on the farm.

His happiness is short-lived, however, after he makes a shocking discovery about his wife Moira.

He finds a bottle of whisky stashed in her bag, which he confronts her about. He is also dismayed to find her knocking back painkillers.

Upon confrontation, Moira points out that the bottle is unopened and she has not consumed any alcohol.

Caleb and Jai cook up a business deal (Credit: ITV)

Business deals

During the same day, Chas decides to eaves-drop as she notices Caleb and Jai discussing something near his table.

Additionally, the pair appear to toast and Chas hears that the two men are making a mysterious business deal and Chas tries to find out what it is.

What could Caleb and Jai be cooking up? Will Chas learn more while in earshot?

Read more: Who's leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

