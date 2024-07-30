Emmerdale spoilers: Will and Kim’s marriage crumbles as Rose’s disappearance hangs heavy

In Emmerdale spoilers, Will Taylor and Kim Tate’s marriage begins to disintegrate following Rose’s disappearance and the truth about Ruby’s plan having come to light. And, as the pair struggle to throw Dawn off the scent, their marriage continues to suffer.

Meanwhile, Caleb learns the truth about what Ruby has been up to.

But where is Rose? And can Will and Kim’s marriage survive?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Things are strained between Will and Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will and Kim struggle to hold it together

With Rose still missing, both Will and Kim look guilty and continue to wonder about the other. As tensions grow, so does their bickering and snapping.

When Dawn arrives, the pair attempt to cover up their guilt. However, Will struggles to reply when Dawn suggests that they hire a private investigator to find Rose.

Later that morning, he brings up the idea with Kim, and she attempts to come up with a plan. Later, when she sees Caleb, she takes great pleasure in revealing what his wife has been up to.

Meanwhile, Ruby worries how Caleb will react when he finds out what she’s done.

What will Caleb say?

Kim suggests that they fake a message from Dawn to Rose (Credit: ITV)

Kim concocts a plan to distract worried Dawn

Trying to cover their tracks, Kim suggests that she and Will send a message from Rose’s phone to throw Dawn of the scent. But Will is distracted, and more preoccupied wondering how Kim got her hands on Rose’s phone in the first place.

Elsewhere, Ruby worries when Caleb takes her to a mysterious depot… and climbs out of the car. What is Caleb up to?

Back at Home Farm, Dawn is heartbroken to get a message from Rose telling her that she won’t be coming back. Meanwhile, the trust issues continue between Will and Kim.

Will is close to confessing the truth (Credit: ITV)

Alone with Lydia, Kim tells her that her marriage is crumbling. And Will struggles, on the verge of confessing the truth to Kim.

But suddenly, another twist in the tale emerges.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!