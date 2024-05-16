Emmerdale spoilers: Worst yet to come for Belle as she throws Tom out after violent attack

Belle Dingle has kicked abusive husband Tom King out, but Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal he will regain the upper hand. As Tom turns the tables considerably, the worst is yet to come for Belle.

When she finally flips as Tom’s behaviour gets worse, things take a dramatic turn for her.

Tom hit Belle to the floor (Credit: ITV)

What happened in tonight’s Emmerdale?

On Thursday May 16, Tom and Belle were excitedly talking about baby plans. And after her outburst at Mandy in the pub the previous day, Belle completely blanked her relative in the village to prove to Tom she was standing up to her family.

But Mandy wanted to make up and along with Lydia went round to talk to Belle. After some grovelling, Belle accepted Mandy’s apology and they began having some banter about both living with vets.

However, Tom was listening in on the puppy cam and did not like being made fun of. He stormed home. Although he was polite to Mandy and Lydia, when they left he turned nasty.

As Belle tried to stand up to him, Tom accidentally let slip he had been listening in on the puppy cam. Realising he had been spying on her, Belle told him he needed help for his behaviour.

And that’s when Tom flipped. He punched her in her stomach and she fell to the floor.

Tom was desperate to get Belle to forgive him (Credit: ITV)

Afterwards he tried to apologise and once again manipulate the blame on to her. She locked herself in the bathroom and his anger rose again as he tried to get her to open the door.

When she eventually came out, Tom went for the ‘nothing’s happened’ approach suggesting they went for a walk. But Belle told him to leave. He did go after some persuasion and viewers will be breathing a sigh of relief.

However, this is sadly not over for Belle.

Tom’s lies draw Liam in (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom plays the victim

Tomorrow (Friday May 17) Tom promises to seek help and Belle agrees to give him a second chance. Next week she urges him to remember his promise and he makes a doctor’s appointment.

But while he’s in with Liam, Tom twists things and tells the doc he’s the one who’s scared of Belle. He suggests she’s manipulating and controlling and has anger issues.

Tom later lies to Belle that the appointment went well and Belle starts to relax a little. But then things take another turn…

It’s the anniversary of Lisa’s death and Belle is planning to mark it with a memorial picnic alongside Lydia and Sam. However, Tom soon engineers it so Belle has to wait in for a parcel for him.

Meanwhile, Tom is facing his performance review and is annoyed by the criticism coming his way. He inevitably takes his anger out on Belle, especially when he learns she didn’t wait in for his package to arrive.

Belle can’t take any more (Credit: ITV)

Belle finally cracks in Emmerdale spoilers

As Tom lays into her, blaming her for ruining the day and makes harsh comments about her mum, Belle sees red. She pushes Tom over, screaming at him as the stunned villagers watch on, shocked.

But with Tom already having set up his version of events with Dr Liam, has Belle just played right into his hands?

As Tom plays the victim, will Belle be the one forced to seek help? Or can she convince her friends and family Tom is the abusive one?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

