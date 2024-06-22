Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan flooded with support as she finishes her GCSEs

Emmerdale actress Amelia Flanagan, who plays April Windsor in the soap, has completed her GCSE exams. Her mum shared a picture of the star smiling to the family’s social media page as she declared “over and out”.

Amelia was flooded with love in the comments section as fans told her to “enjoy her summer”. And now the sun is shining she can hopefully do just that!

Amelia often delights fans on social media (Credit: Shutterstock)

Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan ‘over and out’

Sharing the image with their 32K followers, Amelia’s mum, Rachel wrote: “GCSEs over and out…” followed by a sunshine emoji and sunglasses and a palm tree.

Fans quickly commented: “Bet you smashed it you’re a very intelligent girl.”

“Yay, enjoy your summer,” said another.

Someone else said: “Congratulations Amelia, now it’s time for you to enjoy your summer. I bet you did brilliant in your GCSEs as you’re a bright young lady. All the best for your future career.”

Amelia’s 16th celebrations

The April actress recently turned 16 and celebrated in style with a party.

Wearing a stunning floor-length blue gown, Amelia shared pictures of her posing in front of a huge light-up 16.

Her Emmerdale co-stars shared the love, with former on-screen stepmum Gemma Atkinson, saying “Ahh you look beautiful! Happy Birthday.”

Meanwhile Mandy Dingle actress Lisa Riley added: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVELY. Hope you have the most wonderful party.”

Others including Daisy Campbell (Amelia Spencer), Dean Andrews (Will Taylor), Amy Walsh (Tracy Robinson) and Karen Blick (Lydia Dingle) also added their birthday wishes.

Amelia plays April in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Amelia Flanagan stuns fans with age

Back in February Amelia surprised fans when she ‘said yes to the dress’! The social media post caused quite the fan frenzy and they became. confused fans and asked just how old Amelia actually is.

The Flanagan family’s social media account posted a picture of Amelia outside what looked like a bridal store. She was holding a sign that said: “I said yes!”, which is a popular way for brides to announce they’ve chosen their wedding dress following the television series’ of the same name.

Amelia is not actually getting married, of course! And fortunately, the caption explained things a little further!

“Today we went to pick Amelia a beautiful prom dress from House of Rose. Thank you so much to Helen,” it read. In fact, Helen is actually the wife of Emmerdale actor Dean Andrews, who owns the shop.

The post certainly took some fans by surprise! One wrote: “I legit thought OMG she’s getting married!”

Another said: “OMG, I can’t believe she’s that age already!”

“Beautiful, can’t believe how grown up she’s getting,” said someone else. A further commenter agreed: “Well I feel old, she’s only seven, no?!”

Amelia was very young when she started on the show (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: How old is April Windsor in real life?

On screen, April was born on August 13 2009. When she joined the show in March 2014, April was just four years old. The character is now 14, and will turn 15 later this year.

Meanwhile, in real life, Amelia is a year older than her alter ego. She was born on June 6 2008. That made her five when she first started in Emmerdale. And she has just turned 16.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

