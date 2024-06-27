Emmerdale star Bradley Johnson has announced that he is set to become a father for the first time, announcing that fiancée Sammie Johnstone is pregnant.

Bradley has played Vinny Dingle on the soap opera since 2019. He announced the happy news in a post to his Instagram account, sharing a picture of a cake – with the message ‘baby coming December 2024’ iced upon it.

Bradley plays Vinny Dingle on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Johnson and Sammie Johnstone announce pregnancy

Bradley’s post also included some Polaroids of their pregnancy journey, including a snap of Sammie’s baby-bearing belly and pics of them holding scan photos.

In the caption below the post, Bradley wrote simply: ‘Mum and Dad,’ signing off with a love heart emoji.

Co-star Lisa Riley was the first to congratulate Bradley and Sammie (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale stars congratulate Bradley Johnson on baby news

In the comments below Bradley‘s post, his co-stars from the soap were quick to congratulate him and Sammie on their happy news.

‘LOVE YOU BOTH SO SO SO SO MUCH at long long last I can tell everyone-you are both going to be the absolute BEST!!! YIPEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!! so excited!!!! I’ve said congratulations to you both over a hundred times ,’ wrote screen mother Lisa Riley – who plays Mandy Dingle.

‘Ah mateeeee this is amazing news!!! so happy for you both!! huge congratulations buddie! what a fun and lovely dad you’re gonna be,’ said Ash Palmisciano, who plays Matty Barton.

‘Ahhh amazing news!! Congrats guys!!!’ wrote former Chloe Harris actress, Jessie Elland.

‘Mate, I could not be happier for you both. Massive congrats,’ said Dean Andrews.

‘Congratulations you two!!!!!’ chimed in Belle Dingle herself, Eden Taylor-Draper.

Bradley and Sammie announced their engagement in October last year. Prior to that, they had been dating for for almost two years.

