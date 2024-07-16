Emmerdale star Danny Miller has revealed that there could be romance in store for his character, Aaron Dingle, as newcomer John Sugden is set to join the soap.

Newcomer Oliver Farnworth will play John Sugden – who arrives in the village after meeting Victoria, one of the soap’s few remaining members of the family.

The character is described as ‘brooding and mysterious’ – and his arrival could have implications for more than just Victoria Sugden.

John Sugden is headed into the Dales (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers:Danny Miller teases romance for Aaron

Speaking on the new arrival at this year’s Radio Times Soap Awards, Danny told The Mirror: ‘There’s a Sugden coming in.’

He continued: ‘With the history that Aaron has with Robert, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with them. It’ll be an interesting few months for sure.’

Meanwhile, Oliver has spoken about his oy of joining the soap, saying: ‘The show has such a rich history and the Sugden family is integral to that. I’m looking forward to bringing my character to life and working with such a talented and dedicated team.’

What does John’s arrival mean for Aaron?

Aaron has history with the family (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Inside the tumultuous marriage of Aaron and Robert

Lovers Aaron and Robert first married each other in an unofficial ceremony in 2017 , during their tragic whirlwind romance. While Aaron was in prison for GBH, Robert had a drunken one night stand which ultimately led to their breakup.

They reconciled upon Aaron’s release, and legally married in 2018. However, their happiness didn’t last. After killing Victoria’s rapist, Robert was sentenced to 14 years in prison, once again tearing his marriage apart.

In the years that followed, Aaron left the village, reneging to his bad old ways. He has since returned to the village, where he remains with his family…. a single man, for now.

What could the arrival of John Sugden mean for Aaron? Is new love on the cards?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!