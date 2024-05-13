Former Emmerdale star Micah Balfour joins EastEnders as George’s son Junior

Former Emmerdale star Micah Balfour has just arrived in EastEnders playing George Knight’s estranged son, Junior Knight tonight (Monday, May 13).

The pair have a complicated father-son relationship going back decades. So Junior’s arrival is going to open some old wounds!

And he shows up in Walford just as his dad George is continuing to spiral following his adopted mum Gloria’s death.

Junior Knight played by Micah Balfour

Why has Junior come to Walford?

The reason for George and Junior’s falling out has been kept quiet for now. However, tonight’s scenes saw Junior face George as he prepared to fight again, coming to Walford after Anna sent him a desperate cry for help.

It soon becomes apparent that George’s secretive son may be keeping a few cards close to his chest…

Micah has spoken about coming to EastEnders. “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of EastEnders as part of the Knight family,” he said.

“I grew up watching the show and many of the characters have been part of my life for as long as I can remember, so walking onto the Square for the first time was the most surreal experience of my career!

“It’s a privilege to work with Colin Salmon, who I’ve watched with admiration for many years, and Francesca Henry and Molly Rainford, who are dynamite on screen, as well as the amazing Harriet Thorpe and Kellie Bright. Junior is an exciting character to play as he’s a complex man, and he’s going to cause a bit of a stir!”

Jermaine and Belle had an affair (Credit: ITV)

Who did Micah play in Emmerdale?

Actor Micah, will be a familiar face to TV viewers. He’s been in Doctor Who, Death In Paradise and The Bill, as well as starring in Emmerdale back in 2016.

Micah played dodgy Dr Jermaine Bailey – ladies’ man and bearer of bad news – it was Dr Jermaine who diagnosed David Metcalfe’s testicular cancer and Ashley Thomas’s dementia.

When Jermaine first arrived in the village, he was set up with Emma Barton by her son Finn.

But Emma was unhinged. When Jermaine tried to break things off, she didn’t react well and even trashed his office and changed Sarah Sugden’s test results.

Jermaine moved on, though, and a few months later his wandering eye landed on Belle Dingle. She was just 17 years old at the time – though she didn’t tell Jermaine that!

The pair began a steamy affair and Jermaine was shocked when he went to treat Lisa Dingle after an angina attack at home and spotted a photo of Belle in her school uniform! Awks.

Lachlan was also in love with Belle (Credit: ITV)

Bad romance

Jermaine wasn’t just a lot older than Belle, he was also married to Angie, though their relationship was rocky.

He carried on stringing Belle along and that made him an enemy of Lachlan White, who was in love with Belle.

From there on, things got really messy as Lachlan encouraged Belle to take greater risks and even break in to the Baileys’ house and smash their wedding photo.

The affair was exposed and Jermaine was sacked. Cain punched his sister’s fella – and for once we couldn’t blame him! Belle faked a pregnancy to make Jermaine stick around and eventually the pair planned to move away together.

But at the last minute Belle changed her mind and instead, Jermaine left alone.

Probably for the best, eh?

Let’s hope that Junior Knight isn’t such a rotter!

