In the latest Emmerdale news, Moira Dingle star Natalie J Robb has recently discussed her dating life and has admitted that she’s ‘perfectly happy single.’

Natalie discussed her latest storyline after Moira suffered a seizure during Tuesday’s episode (August 27).

She said it made her feel ‘lucky to be alive.’

Moira takes a sip in Emmerdale (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale news: Moira’s scare

Moira had been acting strange for weeks and has often turned to drink to help her through the day. She’s also been lashing out and throwing glasses at Cain before heading off on trips without telling him.

On Tuesday, she suffered a seizure while alone in a barn after Cain confronted Nate. He believed Moira and Nate to be having an affair, but Nate strongly denied these claims.

In the coming weeks, Moira is set to receive some devastating news about her health. Whatever the news is, she’s keeping it closely guarded for now.

The diagnosis ‘will be life-changing,’ Natalie told The Mirror.

Natalie says she’s happy in her own skin (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Natalie J Robb love life

Natalie has now revealed that she gets asked a lot about her love life as she approaches 50.

Addressing her experience as a single woman, Natalie shared with The Mirror: “But I am like ‘no it’s a good thing’. I am happily single. I haven’t got the space for it (dating) if I am honest and I don’t think about it.”

Natalie said she is more comfortable than ever in her skin and is proud to be raising awareness for issues through Moira’s new health storyline.

“If I can make 50 I am happy about that. I have never lied about my age and I have never been one to say ‘I don’t want people to know’. Before I know it, my birthday will be here.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

