Emmerdale stars Lewis Cope and Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana to leave soap, reports claim – and fans aren’t impressed

Recently on Emmerdale, Nicky was thrown into a major storyline as Ethan Anderson led him to be put in a coma following a drink driving accident.

Nicky awoke from the coma but it turned out that it was Ethan’s time that was cut short.

Weeks after Ethan’s death, The Sun has now reported that Nicky and Suni are set to also leave the soap as actors Lewis Cope and Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana film their final scenes.

The stars have ‘filmed their final scenes,’ reports claim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale stars Lewis Cope and Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana quit

Over in the Dales, Ethan Anderson recently met his maker after collapsing in his house weeks after he put Nicky in a coma due to drink driving.

With Nicky finding out that Ruby was responsible for Ethan’s hit and run, he’s started pulling away from his family.

Next week will see Nicky suggest moving away from the Dales with Suni as he cuts ties with Ruby and Caleb.

These scenes will make way for both Nicky and Suni’s departure from the soap, reports claim.

A source informed The Sun that Lewis and Brahmdeo have already filmed their final scenes which will air this summer, revealing: “It’s not going to go unnoticed that three of the village’s gay characters have been written out within a matter of weeks of each other.

“The optics aren’t good especially when it’s pride month.

“It’s very unusual for three actors with the same character profile to leave at the same time.”

Ethan’s exit aired a matter of weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast soap over three LGBTQ+ character exits

With reports circulating over the exit of two more LGBTQ+ characters just weeks after Ethan Anderson’s death, fans have now taken to social media to share their anger – especially considering it’s pride month.

One fan complained: “Wow so now two more gay characters leaving Emmerdale. Nicky & Suni unfortunately are not a priority for the writers. Ethan got killed off last month. June is Pride Month and Emmerdale producers clearly don’t know what to do with gay, male characters. They get treated like [bleep.]”

Another viewer added: “Ethan Dead, Matty in prison and Nicky and Suni are about to do one and all in Pride month too! Right that’s it…”

A third person shared: “Supposedly Nicky and Suni are leaving this month and with Ethan being killed off it means 3 gay characters are being axed and during pride month. The [bleep] betrayal!”

Emmerdale have been contacted for comment.

