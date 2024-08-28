Emmerdale teases huge barn fire with lives at risk in explosive new promo trailer

Things are about to heat up in Emmerdale in the upcoming weeks as lives of characters are put at risk in a huge barn fire which is set to rock the Dales.

A new promo trailer is set to be released today which will tease the big explosion soon to air on our screens.

But, who is involved? And, will everyone make it out of the barn alive and in one piece?

A big explosion is set to happen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Barn fire to rock the Dales

In a trailer that will first air during an ad break on This Morning today (Wednesday, August 28) before making its way to YouTube at 12.15pm, Emmerdale will tease an upcoming barn fire.

Lives are set to be left ‘hanging in the balance’ as a barn catches fire. Much-loved characters will be trapped inside.

Multiple storylines are set to join together and culminate in this huge disaster. These scenes will then play out on screen in September.

One of these storylines involves that of Moira Dingle. As Cain questions her behaviour, devastating consequences take place…

Elsewhere, Nate and Tracy’s relationship seems to be salvageable after all. But, for how long will their happy bubble last this time?

And another storyline includes Tom’s continued abuse of wife, Belle. But, can she escape Tom for good?

Drama, drama, drama! (Credit: ITV)

So, who is at risk?

Above storylines mention that of Belle and Tom King. As Belle starts to open her eyes up to the abuse she’s been receiving from her husband, will Tom finally receive a punishment for his behaviour? And, will it have anything to do with the fire?

And then there’s Tracy and Nate who are agreeing to give things another go. But, with Jurell Carter being reported by The Sun to be leaving the soap, will the fire get in the way of Nate’s happy ending?

Also, with Moira clearly ill after suffering from a recent seizure, will her confusion leave her life at risk in the flames? All remains to be seen…

Emmerdale’s trailer goes live on YouTube at 12.15pm and can be accessed here!

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think!