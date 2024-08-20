Fans of Emmerdale have been left cheering on the apparent return of the ‘old’ Belle Dingle as she finally appeared to see the extent of Tom King’s evil in last night’s episode. This came in the aftermath of his attack on Piper the dog – in which he ran her down in an attempt to once again control Belle.

With Piper grievously injured, Tom told Belle that she would have to be euthanised. A tearful Belle accepted the news, and Tom’s plan seemed to be working as he used the situation to get back into her good graces.

Belle sees the light

As a weeping Belle left the vet’s surgery, Tom prepared to do the deed, finishing Piper for good. As he walked her home afterwards, he insisted that she shouldn’t be alone due to her poor mental health.

It was here Belle realised what Tom had done. Horrified, she accused him of killing Piper – recalling his past abuse of the pup.

Tom quickly tried to manipulate the situation. However, Belle wouldn’t let him talk her around.

Emmerdale fans cheer as Belle realises the truth about Tom

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. And many felt a sense of relief that Belle was finally up to speed on Tom.

“Great to see the old Belle Dingle coming back the more that she is away from him. She’s no longer intimated, is a fierce strong woman and it’s showing,” wrote one fan.

“Yesss Belle finally. Let’s hope it’s the end for Tom,” said another.

“Finally Belle stands up for herself properly. Wish other characters will stop being so stupid and believing psycho Tom. Belle should have really started recording conversations with him,” wrote a third.

Finally Belle stands up for herself properly

Wish other characters will stop being so stupid and believing psycho Tom

“Having watched tonight’s Emmerdale I am so glad Belle has suddenly seen Tom for what he is, altho I was nervous he was going to hit her again! Now it’s just a case of other people believing her,” a fourth agreed.

Can Belle convince her friends and family that she’s telling the truth about Tom?

