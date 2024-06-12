Emmerdale: Tom attempting to hit pregnant Belle was vile, fans rage

Emmerdale fans are finding Tom King’s control and abuse of new wife Belle a hard watch, not surprisingly.

Tom’s aggression towards poor Belle has stepped up recently, with him not only physically attacking her, but also playing mind games, making her doubt herself and manipulating her.

He even went as far as drugging super cute pup Piper in order to get Belle to return from the mental health unit.

All in all, Emmerdale has not been a lot of fun to watch, with viewers finding it very tough going.

Belle found out she was pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Pregnant Belle

Now things have stepped up to even more shocking levels and the stakes have been raised as Belle discovered she is pregnant.

Belle was clearly conflicted as she went to the doctor’s surgery to take a pregnancy test and Wendy delivered the news.

She didn’t tell her husband at first, still agonising over what to do for the best.

But then Tom took the decision out of her hands.

Tom ranted at Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Violence for Tom and Belle!

In heartbreaking scenes last night (Tuesday, June 11), Tom came home furious that Belle had told big brother Cain about selling their car. He ranted at Belle and raised his hand to hit her.

The terrified mum-to-be shrank back on the sofa and yelled that she was pregnant to stop his attack.

The fans were shocked at the dark turn the already upsetting storyline had taken, and begged Belle to leave.

“Get rid of him, please,” one fan wrote on social media. While another said “the revulsion I have for Tom is real.”

“Tom is a violent, controlling abuser,” another viewer shared.

And one fan had a dark prediction for where the storyline might go next, asking: “How long will Belle being pregnant stop Tom from hitting her?”

that was close.

how long will Belle being pregnant stop Tom from hitting her?#Emmerdale — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) June 11, 2024

Belle didn’t ‘make him angry’ that’s the whole point of the storyline, it doesn’t matter what Belle does, Tom is a violent, controlling abuser. — ❄️☃️❄️ (@Wendy84075006) June 11, 2024

Oh I felt so sorry for belle tonight.. the fact she had to tell him she’s pregnant to stop him beating her up is absolutely devastating. Tell someone belle you don’t need him, get rid of him please. I want to see him get his own just desserts. — Ali (@whistle202) June 11, 2024

We have watched Belle from birth to post marriage.

She’s like our family so watching a character we have seen go through everything she’s been through, be traumatised by that useless goat on TV everyday isn’t entertaining.

The revulsion I have for Tom is real. #emmerdale — Elaine Adu-Poku (@ElaineAdu_Poku) June 11, 2024

