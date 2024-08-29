Fans of Emmerdale have begged writers to keep Tom alive during the barn fire. They instead want him to stay alive and face justice with a harsh prison sentence.

He has been abusing his partner Belle for months and even gave her beloved dog Piper away to a different family.

In an upcoming dramatic episode, Emmerdale has teased a barn fire that could spell trouble for Tom. But social media fans hope he stays alive to face the police.

Will Tom be trapped in the fire? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: barn fire

In a trailer that first aired during an ad break on This Morning Wednesday, August 28, Emmerdale teased an upcoming barn fire. Afterwards, fans were left reeling at who could be involved.

Many lives will be ‘hanging in the balance’ as a barn catches fire. Much-loved characters will be trapped inside.

Multiple storylines are set to join together and culminate in this huge disaster. These scenes will then play out on screen in September.

Viewers know that one major storyline involves Tom abusing his wife Belle.

She visited a mental health facility to help with her mental health, but Tom was worried he wouldn’t be able to keep an eye on her so drugged their dog Piper to get her to come home.

He then even ran over their dog with his car. Tom told Belle she was going to pass away and she needed to say goodbye.

However, he was later shown giving the dog to a couple who believed they were rescuing Piper, proving that Piper was actually still alive. Tom told the couple that the previous owner had been abusive towards the dog.

Will Tom die in the fire? (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Tom to live

Several social media fans called for Tom to be saved so Belle could get justice. They don’t want him to die in the fire but instead want him to go to prison and pay for his crimes.

One fan wrote: “They can’t have Tom die, what message would that send out to people in the same situation…. It won’t be him.”

Another person hoped: “No no no, Tom CANNOT die, we have been watching Belle go through hell for absolute months and if he does then she will never get justice for herself.”

A third person added: “Tom better not die. He needs to go to prison for a long time otherwise what a waste of the best storyline they have done in ages.”

A fourth finished off: “Don’t let Tom get killed off. That will be the easy way out for him.”

