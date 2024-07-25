Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, July 24), saw the events of Tom and Belle’s Welsh cottage holiday take place during a flashback episode.

One aspect of this episode was Tom’s abuse of the couple’s pet dog – Piper, who he made to stay outside alone all night.

Now, Emmerdale fans have blasted the soap for these new animal abuse scenes.

Piper was alone outside all night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom abused Piper the Dog

Yesterday’s episode of Emmerdale saw flashback scenes take place as the details of Belle and Tom’s ‘holiday’ were unveiled to viewers.

What started off as a romantic break away soon proved to be the opposite as Tom continued to control and manipulate his wife.

One part of his abuse was to also abuse the couple’s pet dog – Piper. Telling Belle that Piper needed to be trained, Tom punished the dog by keeping her locked outside all night.

When Tom nipped out for a job interview, Belle climbed the window to comfort Piper but was too scared to let her back in. She feared what Tom would do.

When Tom returned home, he then blamed Belle for keeping the dog outside for so long. He told her that she should’ve let her in ages ago.

Poor Piper (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans horrified as soap airs fresh animal abuse scenes

Emmerdale fans have branded last night’s Piper scenes as going ‘too far’ and have now blasted the soap for the dark abuse storyline on social media.

One fan said: “I swear that my blood is boiling watching this storyline. Omg, my heart was beating so fast when Belle was running with wee Piper and her little head was bopping away. Thank [bleep] she made it onto that bus. Tom is absolutely the most vile type of human to encounter.”

Another person added: “Banishing Piper is ONE. STEP. TOO. FAR. What’s on BBC now? Switching over as we speak.”

A third fan complained: “Seriously Emmerdale script writers with the animal abuse again. Shame on you for doing this.”

How long has Belle managed to escape for? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Tom and Belle?

Belle managed to escape from Tom last night as she took Piper with her and jumped onto the nearest bus.

Tonight (Thursday, July 25), Charity and Cain want answers after finding the Welsh cottage trashed. But, will they find Belle and Piper? Where has the bus taken them too?

