Emmerdale: Tom locking Belle in the house should be the final straw, fans note

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, May 30) saw Tom take another step in his abuse of Belle as he locked her in her own home.

As well as isolating her from her loved ones, he gifted her a pill dispenser as he continued to make out that she’d missed her medication.

Emmerdale fans have now demanded that Belle leaves Tom as the ‘red flags’ become harder to ignore.

Emmerdale: Tom locked Belle in her own home

With Belle back home from the mental health crisis centre, Lydia and Sam paid her an unexpected visit yesterday.

Belle enjoyed seeing her family but once she was out of the room, Tom told them that they should run any future visits by him first.

Gifting Belle with a pill dispenser, Tom told her that it would mean that she would never miss taking her medication again.

Belle told her husband that she didn’t miss any pills in the first place before Tom decided to lock the door to keep unwanted visitors out.

Emmerdale fans demand Belle opens her eyes up to Tom ‘red flags’

With Tom now locking the door and keeping Belle away from her family, fans have demanded that Belle leaves Tom as he gives her yet another reason to run.

One person questioned: “How many more red flags does Belle need????”

Another viewer added: “Run for the hills, Belle.”

A third Emmerdale fan demanded: “Lock the door??! Belle, GET OUT of there NOW!!”

Will Belle leave Tom?

Despite standing up to Tom before, Belle’s husband has got into her head and has made her feel as though she’s the problem.

Will any of Belle’s family cotton on to what’s been going on? Will Belle pluck up the courage to leave her abusive husband?

