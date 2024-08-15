Fans of Emmerdale have demanded that Tom King steer clear of wife Belle Dingle when she returns to the village. Belle has been taking some time away from Tom since their fateful trip to Wales – with Belle calling time on their marriage and leaving the village for some much-needed space.

However, Tom has continued to plot, even in her absence. Last night’s episode (which aired on Wednesday, August 15), Tom got himself excited after getting a text from Belle.

Assuming this meant that a reconciliation might be on the cards, he set about planning a surprise for her return.

What does Tom have planned?

Tom has big plans for Belle (Credit: ITV)

‘Tom stay away’ say Emmerdale fans

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to issue their warning to Tom.

“Bell [sic] is home tomorrow, please Tom stay away,” wrote one user, via X.

#Emmerdale bell is home tomorrow please Tom say away — colchester united fan (@ColchesterFan) August 14, 2024

“Hope Belle comes back and doesn’t get wrapped into Tom’s web again,” said another.

Hope Belle comes back and doesn’t get wrapped into Tom’s web again. #Emmerdale — Todd (@ToddGM246) August 14, 2024

“Tom’s excited about a text from Belle, it’s just a text you numpty,” wrote a third.

Tom’s excited about a text from Belle, it’s just a text you numpty. #Emmerdale ‍♂️ — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) August 14, 2024

“I hope Belle wants to see Tom to dump the [expletive],” said another.

Tom is dismayed when Belle returns home (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s surprise revealed

As Belle returns to the village, Tom sets his surprise into motion. However, he is left disappointed when Belle tells him that she doesn’t want to get back together.

Can manipulative Tom talk Belle around?

