Tom looking shifty on Emmerdale; inset, Belle looks scared (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale: Tom needs to stay away from Belle when she returns, fans beg

Tom's planning for Belle's return

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have demanded that Tom King steer clear of wife Belle Dingle when she returns to the village. Belle has been taking some time away from Tom since their fateful trip to Wales – with Belle calling time on their marriage and leaving the village for some much-needed space.

However, Tom has continued to plot, even in her absence. Last night’s episode (which aired on Wednesday, August 15), Tom got himself excited after getting a text from Belle.

Assuming this meant that a reconciliation might be on the cards, he set about planning a surprise for her return.

What does Tom have planned?

Tom looking creepy on Emmerdale
Tom has big plans for Belle (Credit: ITV)

‘Tom stay away’ say Emmerdale fans

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to issue their warning to Tom.

“Bell [sic] is home tomorrow, please Tom stay away,” wrote one user, via X.

“Hope Belle comes back and doesn’t get wrapped into Tom’s web again,” said another.

“Tom’s excited about a text from Belle, it’s just a text you numpty,” wrote a third.

“I hope Belle wants to see Tom to dump the [expletive],” said another.

Belle and Tom argue on Emmerdale
Tom is dismayed when Belle returns home (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s surprise revealed

As Belle returns to the village, Tom sets his surprise into motion. However, he is left disappointed when Belle tells him that she doesn’t want to get back together.

Can manipulative Tom talk Belle around?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

