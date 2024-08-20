A new Emmerdale fan theory has suggested that Tom King could be killed in prison… by Lachlan White.

Lachlan is the ex-boyfriend of Belle, currently in prison after killing his grandfather, mother, Gerry Roberts, and a man named Terry. He was also involved in the car crash that caused James Barton’s life, and left aunt Rebecca with permanent brain damage after kidnapping her and attempting to strangle her to death.

With Lachlan in prison serving time for his crimes, Belle cut off their relationship… which is when she rekindled things with Tom, who had recently returned to the village.

Lachlan is currently in prison for his crimes (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Belle sees the light

Their tumultuous marriage has seen Belle fall victim to Tom’s abuse – both physical and mental. This culminated in their trip to Wales, after which she fled her husband and called time on their marriage.

However, Tom hasn’t taken the split lying down. In last night’s episode, Tom killed Piper the dog in an attempt to drive Belle back into his arms.

This only had the opposite effect – with Belle quickly realising that Tom had been responsible for Piper’s ‘accident.’

Will sinister Lachlan be waiting to punish Tom? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans predict Lachlan to murder Tom

With Belle now clued into Tom’s evil, fans are looking forward to the end of the storyline. And many are wondering how it might all end.

One fan theory suggests that Tom could face jail time for his treatment of Belle – and then fall foul of Lachlan behind bars.

“I hope there is a big trial he gets sent down and it’s all over the news. He goes in his prison cell and his cell mate is Lachlan who shivs him to death. And then the credits happen,” one fan suggested in a Reddit thread.

“Hopefully severe public humiliation, beat to within an inch of his life and then sent to prison only to discover Lachlan is his cell mate,” said another.

If not Lachlan, then who?

Fans are eagerly awaiting Tom’s downfall (Credit: ITV)

Fans fantasise about Tom’s downfall

“I’d love for Lisa’s ghost to avenge her daughter by sending him a nightmare every time he falls asleep,” another fan suggested.

“One by one the Dingles will stab him,” said a fourth.

Will Tom King meet his well-deserved grisly end?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think!