Emmerdale: Tom will find out about Belle’s abortion through parking ticket, fans predict

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, June 19), Belle went to the abortion clinic after taking Tom’s car without him knowing.

She’d asked Amelia to look after Piper the Dog whilst she nipped out for a few hours.

Emmerdale fans now reckon that Tom will soon find out about Belle’s abortion secret after spotting a huge ‘error.’

Belle attended an appointment at the abortion clinic (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle King’s abortion

Yesterday evening, Tom went out on a vet call with Rhona and left his car at home. Bumping into Amelia and Esther, Belle then asked her if she’d take Piper for a couple of hours whilst she attended an appointment.

Jumping into Tom’s car without him knowing, Belle then headed to the abortion clinic.

She then returned home afterwards with her parking ticket and pills still in the car, ducking when she saw Tom approach.

With Tom trying to track Belle’s phone on the tracking app, he had no idea that Belle had secretly slipped her phone into Amelia’s pram so that he wouldn’t know where she’d been.

Tom then headed to the woods and saw Amelia with Esther, with Belle rushing over and making out that she’d also been on the walk with Amelia.

Belle left some evidence behind (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Belle downfall as Tom discovers truth

With Belle sneaking off in Tom’s car, fans have spotted ‘evidence’ that Tom will find out where Belle’s really been.

Tom may find the pills or the parking ticket in his car and work out where his wife has been.

One fan commented: “God help Belle if that abusive [bleep] she married finds the parking ticket.”

Another person added: “Belle is really not great at hiding her tracks. He’s gonna find the parking ticket or the pills and kill her.”

A third viewer worried: “Never mind the parking ticket – please tell me they are not going to have Tom find Belle’s abortion pills, are they?”

Tom gets electrocuted (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Tom and Belle?

Coming up on Emmerdale, spoilers reveal that Belle lies to Tom that she had a miscarriage instead of an abortion.

She then packs her bags ready to spend some time with Debbie in Scotland, whilst Tom finds out about the abortion and ends up getting electrocuted in a moment of rage. But, will Tom be okay? And, can Belle finally escape from her abusive husband?

